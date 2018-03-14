< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Charged With DUI Murder Of Son

Posted: Mar. 14, 2018 5:23 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man is facing a murder charge, regarding the suspected DUI death of his two-year-old son. Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele says 38-year-old Albert Silva has a prior related history…

click to listen to Officer Steele

The CHP originally arrested Silva on multiple charges, also including vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, child cruelty, DUI, and a probation violation. But District Attorney Cliff Newell says a single murder charge is all that’s necessary to file…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Silva was arraigned this (Wed.) afternoon and he’s being held in the county jail with no bail. Silva’s son, Quincy, died, when his father lost control of his car, on Highway 20, Monday night, approaching Harmony Ridge Road, and overturned several times. Quincy was not restrained in a car seat.

