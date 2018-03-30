< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Convicted Auburn Attempted Murder

Posted: Mar. 30, 2018 4:41 PM PDT

It’s a guilty verdict by a Placer County jury for a Grass Valley man accused of shooting and wounding his ex-girlfriend. 38-year-old Craig Mcilhenny was convicted of attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. The Sheriff’s Department says he waited outside for the victim to enter her bedroom and shot her twice through a closed window, in April of 2016. Mcilhenny is scheduled to be sentenced on May fourth. The District Attorney’s Office did not return calls for comment.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha