Grass Valley Man Convicted Auburn Attempted Murder

It’s a guilty verdict by a Placer County jury for a Grass Valley man accused of shooting and wounding his ex-girlfriend. 38-year-old Craig Mcilhenny was convicted of attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. The Sheriff’s Department says he waited outside for the victim to enter her bedroom and shot her twice through a closed window, in April of 2016. Mcilhenny is scheduled to be sentenced on May fourth. The District Attorney’s Office did not return calls for comment.