< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Dies After Encounter In Yuba Co

Posted: Feb. 1, 2021 5:24 PM PST

During an encounter with Yuba County authorities, about a week ago, a Grass Valley man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, died. Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman, Leslie Carbah, says officers had responded to a report about 37-year-old William Hennefer talking strangely to other people, from his pickup, on Kibbe Road near Lincoln Avenue, in the Loma Rica area. She says Hennefer refused to get out and was acting erratically…

click to listen to Leslie Carbah

A negotiator tried to talk to Hennefer, who was unresponsive. A deputy then broke out a window of the pickup and found that Hennefer had died…

click to listen to Leslie Carbah

Hennefer had been out on bail for two arrests last year. He’d been arrested in October for assault with a deadly weapon and in June for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha