Grass Valley Man Dies After Encounter In Yuba Co

During an encounter with Yuba County authorities, about a week ago, a Grass Valley man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, died. Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman, Leslie Carbah, says officers had responded to a report about 37-year-old William Hennefer talking strangely to other people, from his pickup, on Kibbe Road near Lincoln Avenue, in the Loma Rica area. She says Hennefer refused to get out and was acting erratically…

A negotiator tried to talk to Hennefer, who was unresponsive. A deputy then broke out a window of the pickup and found that Hennefer had died…

Hennefer had been out on bail for two arrests last year. He’d been arrested in October for assault with a deadly weapon and in June for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.