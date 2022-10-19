Grass Valley Man Enters Fentanyl Guilty Plea

A Grass Valley man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his part in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy and other drug offenses that occurred in Placer County. Assistant U.S Attorney Adrian Kinsella says 41-year-old Nathaniel Hubbert conspired with 36-year-old Steven Robinson of Granite Bay, who pleaded guilty last year. Both were arrested in June of 2020. Kinsella says a search of Robinson’s residence resulted in the discovery of over 40 grams of the drug. And a probation search of two hotel rooms Hubbert had rented, as well as his person, also turned up methamphetamine and heroin…

Kinsella says Robinson has been sentenced to five years in prison. He says Hubbert is scheduled to be sentenced in January. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years, for his role in the fentanyl conspiracy, along with his intent to distribute methamphetamine. But he also faces up to 20 years for his intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl…

Meanwhile, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office is now charging a Fair Oaks man with murder, in connection with a recent Auburn area fentanyl death.