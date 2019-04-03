< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Faces DUI Murder Trial

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 12:27 AM PDT

A second-degree murder trial is ahead for a Grass Valley man accused in the dui death of his two-year-old son. Deputy Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says 39-year-old Albert Silva was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. But he opted to waive that proceeding…

Walsh says the law allows prosecutors the option of charging people with murder in a drunk driving death, if they had prior dui convictions…

Silva is scheduled for arraignment on May third. The accident happened in March of last year. The Highway Patrol says he was driving on Highway 20, near Harmony Ridge Road, when he drifted off the road and overcorrected, with the car overturning several times, ejecting his son, Quincy, from the car.

