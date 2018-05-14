< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Faces Sexual Misconduct Charges

Posted: May. 14, 2018 11:59 AM PDT

A 49-year-old Grass Valley man is facing two felony sexual misconduct charges related to a 16-year-old girl. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sam Brown says they’ve arrested Christopher Hudgins who, detectives say, had been exchanging texts with the girl…

Brown says the Sheriff’s Department took over communication with Hudgins and set up a meeting, to keep the victim safe. The judge has also approved a greatly-enhanced bail of half-a-million dollars…

Brown says Hudgins and the girl were familiar with each other.

