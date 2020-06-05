Grass Valley Man Faces Trial For Killing Wife

A 73-year-old Grass Valley man is now facing a trial for killing his wife. After a one-day preliminary hearing on Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says a Nevada County judge has ruled there’s sufficient evidence against Dennis Daly…

Police say Daly beat and attempted to choke his 63-year-old wife, Stacy, in their Cypress Hill Drive home, last October. And Walsh says the charge also includes two enhancements…

Walsh says the enhancements mean Daly faces life in prison if convicted.