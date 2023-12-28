Grass Valley Man Gets Maximum Fatal DUI Sentence

A Grass Valley man recently received the maximum sentence in a solo vehicle accident that killed his passenger. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Cami Lisonbee says 26-year-old Brian Fogel ended up pleading guilty, earlier this year, to felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated…

Lisonbee explains that the original charge was based on evidence available at the time of the filing. But then the prosecutor in the case realized she could prove a more serious charge and amended the criminal complaint. And, as part of what’s called a stipulated plea, Fogel also agreed to the maximum 10-year prison sentence. The accident happened in March when Fogel lost control on Highway 49, north of McKnight Way, at a high rate of speed. He overturned and collided with a tree, killing 36-year-old Jenee Murray of North San Juan…

Lisonbee says Fogel also pleaded guilty to two separate misdemeanor DUI cases, which was also a factor in the judge agreeing to impose the maximum sentence.