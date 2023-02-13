GV Man Gets Sheriff’s Dept Challenge Coin

A Grass Valley man may have saved a woman’s life, earlier this month. And that’s prompted the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department to award him with their first Challenge Coin. Department Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says 25-year-old Jason Hunter was driving along Allison Ranch Road on a dark and late rainy night when he spotted a woman in her 80’s walking in the roadway and appearing to be disoriented….

It turns out the woman was sleepwalking. Williams says the woman admitted she was lost. She could remember a family member’s phone number but couldn’t recall her home address. Jason called the number but didn’t get an answer initially. Concerned for her safety, he had her sit inside his car while he drove in the nearby area. The woman was unable to recognize her home. So Jason again tried the number and this time reached the woman’s daughter, who came and picked her up. Williams says the daughter then contacted the Department and asked them to acknowledge him in some way…

The daughter mentioned that they were working on ways to address the sleepwalking episodes.