Grass Valley Man Guilty In DUI Death Of Son

A Grass Valley man has been found guilty of second-degree murder for a DUI accident nearly three years ago that killed his two-year-old son. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says Albert Silva, now 41 years old, did not project a very sympathetic figure to the jury, which deliberated for less than an hour…

Walsh says although Silva did not try to kill his son, the law allows him to be charged with murder, with three prior DUI arrests…

Silva faces a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison, with sentencing scheduled for March 18th. Prosecutors say Silva was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he lost control of his car on Highway 20, near Harmony Ridge Road, on March 12th of 2018, causing the car to overturn several times.