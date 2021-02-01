< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Guilty In DUI Death Of Son

Posted: Feb. 1, 2021 12:09 AM PST

A Grass Valley man has been found guilty of second-degree murder for a DUI accident nearly three years ago that killed his two-year-old son. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says Albert Silva, now 41 years old, did not project a very sympathetic figure to the jury, which deliberated for less than an hour…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says although Silva did not try to kill his son, the law allows him to be charged with murder, with three prior DUI arrests…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Silva faces a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison, with sentencing scheduled for March 18th. Prosecutors say Silva was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he lost control of his car on Highway 20, near Harmony Ridge Road, on March 12th of 2018, causing the car to overturn several times.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha