Grass Valley Man Indicted Federal Drug Trafficking

Posted: Jul. 24, 2020 6:59 AM PDT

A Grass Valley man is among two people indicted by a federal grand jury in Sacramento for felony drug trafficking. According to a news release from the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Nathaniel Hubbert, along with 34-year-old Steven Robinson of Granite Bay, are charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. And they’re also connected to at least one overdose of a victim who had been given medical treatment after using drugs purchased from Hubbert.

