Grass Valley Man Indicted For Weapons Trafficking

A Grass Valley man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Sacramento for the unlawful dealing in firearms and the possession of unregistered firearms. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 44-year-old Michael Smith contacted a vendor on the dark web to sell assault-style “ghost” guns that have no serial number. The vendor turned out to be an undercover agent working for Homeland Security Investigations. According to court documents, Smith manufactured and sold eight assault-style firearms without serial numbers to the agent, in exchange for payment in bitcoin. If convicted, Smith faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.