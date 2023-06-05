Grass Valley Man Injured In DUI Crash

A Grass Valley man suffered some serious injuries from a solo car crash Sunday afternoon. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 32-year-old Ralph Jones was travelling on East Bennett Road, near Emerald Court, just outside the city limits…

Bice says the car ended up overturned in some trees. Meanwhile, he says Jones is also facing some significant legal liability from the accident…

Bice says there was no significant traffic disruption from the collision. He says that stretch of the road is not very heavilly travelled.