Grass Valley Man Killed In Highway 20 Crash

Posted: Jul. 7, 2021 3:45 PM PDT

A 42-year-old Grass Valley man has been killed on an accident-prone stretch of Highway 20 between Nevada City and the I-80 junction. His name has not been released yet. CHP Officer Mike Steele says the man was driving a pickup late Tuesday night…

Steele says the man then lost control, went off the edge of the highway, and struck several nearby trees. The crash also killed two of the victim’s dogs and injured another one…

It’s also not known if the man was wearing a seatbelt. Highway 20 was closed for several hours. Cal Trans announced recently that the so-called Omega Curves Safety Project is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. It’ll straighten a stretch between Missouri Bar and Washington Roads. Clear recovery zones will also be included between White Cloud and Lowell Hill, which allows a driver to stop more safely and regain control, if they drifted to the right off a lane.

