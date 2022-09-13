< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Pleads Guilty DV Charges

Posted: Sep. 13, 2022 12:28 AM PDT

A Grass Valley man is facing up to eight years in prison, after pleading guilty in a domestic violence incident. Authorities say Elliot Black, 29 at the time, had been holding his girlfriend and her 11-year-old daughter against their will at their home, and in a van, at one point, before he was arrested, in April of 2019. He was originally booked on felony charges that included torture, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and child endangerment. But Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Cami Lisonbee says Black ended up facing prosecution on fewer counts…

click to listen to Cami Lisonbee

Black pleaded guilty to one felony count of kidnapping and two misdemeanor counts of making criminal threats and child endangerment. Lisonbee says it’s another example of the uncertainty of whether plea agreements can be reached from case to case…

click to listen to Cami Lisonbee

Lisonbee says another factor in resolving domestic violence cases is that it saves the victims from re-living the trauma during a trial, including testifying. She says the fact that the victims were also satisfied with the outcome was also another important determination. The case was also disrupted by the pandemic.

