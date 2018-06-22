< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Pleads Guilty To Gun Trafficking

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 5:27 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man has pleaded guilty, in a federal courtroom in Sacramento, to gun trafficking charges. Assistant U.S Attorney, Justin Lee, says 44-year-old Michael Smith was manufacturing weapons at his home….

Lee says between October of last year and February of this year Smith manufactured and sold eight AR-15 firearms without serial numbers to the undercover agent, on the dark web, in exchange for payment in bitcoin….

Lee says Smith had five more weapons he was preparing to sell, at the time of his arrest. Smith is scheduled to be sentenced September 7th and faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and 250-thousand dollar fine.

