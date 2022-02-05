Grass Valley Man Pleads To Back-the-Blue Shootings

A local man who was facing trial has instead pleaded no contest, regarding a driveby shooting that occurred in Grass Valley in the summer of 2020. 23-year-old Jace Manoguerra had originally faced four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon. But Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Manoguerra, instead, pleaded to one felony of assault by means likely to result in great bodily injury…

It was a Back-the-Blue rally in August of that year, amid a season of nationwide demonstrations linked to officer-involved shooting deaths, including African-Americans. Wilson says Manoguerra faces a sentence of probation with possible county jail time of up to a year…

Sentencing is scheduled for April 15th. The shooting was also caught on cell phone footage taken by several people. The incident occurred the day before violence broke out at a Black Lives Matter rally in Nevada City. The cases against the three men who were arrested for attacking demonstrators there have also been resolved.