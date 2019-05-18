< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Sentenced Child Pornography

Posted: May. 17, 2019 5:36 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man has been sentenced, by a Federal judge in Sacramento, to ten years and four months in prison for child pornography and online enticement crimes. Prosecutor Matt Morris says that was for two cases against 34-year-old Samuel Thompson. It started with Thompson’s arrest, in 2013, for using a peer-to-peer file sharing software program to download child pornography files from the internet…

But Morris also agrees with Homeland Security investigators who say you can’t arrest your way out of this problem. He says the key is teaching parents and their chidren regarding the dangers about online predators and where to go to help…

In the late 2016 online sting, Thompson was arrested with two other people for trying to have sex with 13 and 14-year-old girls. Officers say Thompson believed he was corresponding with a 13-year-old girl whom he was trying to have relations with in Auburn.

