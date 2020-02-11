< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Sentenced In DUI Death

Posted: Feb. 10, 2020 6:02 PM PST

A 34-year-old Grass Valley man, whose passenger and friend died when he overturned his truck on Highway 20 a year and a half ago, has been sentenced. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says Joshua Robinson had pleaded guilty to reduced charges in December…

The crash, on an accident-prone stretch of Highway 20, near White Cloud Campground, killed 35-year-old Dylan Shively in August of 2018. Robinson was originally facing prosecution for gross vehicular manslaughter, with carried a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. Instead, after the plea agreement, Judge Candace Heidelberger sentenced him to four years and four months in prison, with the sentence suspended, although he still must serve a year in the county jail….

Walsh says Shively’s family also influenced the judge’s decision, since they did not want Robinson to go to prison.

