Grass Valley Man Sought After Sexual Assault

Posted: Jul. 7, 2020 6:03 PM PDT

A suspect is still being sought, regarding an attack at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley last week. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says the victim was an 18-year-old local woman who had met the man there earlier in the day…

Trygg says the suspect was identified as 31-year-old Christopher Smith of Grass Valley…

Trygg says Smith also has three outstanding warrants. But he didn’t know if those were linked to other sexual assaults.

