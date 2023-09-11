< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Sought In Store Robbery Arrested

Posted: Sep. 11, 2023 4:06 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man who’d been sought for an assault and robbery at a local store, earlier this summer, has been arrested. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says 25-year-old Mathew Little turned himself in over the past weekend. The incident occurred in late July….

click to listen to Lt Bates

Bates says Little allegedly hit the clerk several times, taking his cell phone and wallet…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Little has a significant criminal background with Grass Valley Police. In 2018, he was sentenced to over two years in prison for reportedly luring a theft suspect to a local home, with two other young men, and threatening that person with a gun. That was his first arrest. And then about a year ago, he was taken into custody for several burglaries of downtown businesses. After making bail, he failed to make his next court appearance.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha