Grass Valley Man Sought In Store Robbery Arrested

A Grass Valley man who’d been sought for an assault and robbery at a local store, earlier this summer, has been arrested. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says 25-year-old Mathew Little turned himself in over the past weekend. The incident occurred in late July….

Bates says Little allegedly hit the clerk several times, taking his cell phone and wallet…

Little has a significant criminal background with Grass Valley Police. In 2018, he was sentenced to over two years in prison for reportedly luring a theft suspect to a local home, with two other young men, and threatening that person with a gun. That was his first arrest. And then about a year ago, he was taken into custody for several burglaries of downtown businesses. After making bail, he failed to make his next court appearance.