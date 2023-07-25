< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Sought In Store Robbery

Posted: Jul. 25, 2023 12:59 PM PDT

A local man with a significant criminal history in Grass Valley and other nearby areas is being sought again by police. Sergeant Brian Blakemore says 26-year-old Matthew Little reportedly robbed a store on East Main Street late Monday morning. And at least some of the incident was caught on a video surveillance camera inside the business…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says pepper spray was also used by Little, but there’s no evidence of any other weapons…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

In 2018, Little was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for reportedly luring a theft suspect to a Grass Valley home, with two other young men, and threatening him with a gun. He had no prior arrests at that time. And then nearly a year ago, he was arrested for a string of burglaries of downtown businesses. After making bail, he failed to make his next court appearance.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha