Grass Valley Man Sought In Store Robbery

A local man with a significant criminal history in Grass Valley and other nearby areas is being sought again by police. Sergeant Brian Blakemore says 26-year-old Matthew Little reportedly robbed a store on East Main Street late Monday morning. And at least some of the incident was caught on a video surveillance camera inside the business…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says pepper spray was also used by Little, but there’s no evidence of any other weapons…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

In 2018, Little was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for reportedly luring a theft suspect to a Grass Valley home, with two other young men, and threatening him with a gun. He had no prior arrests at that time. And then nearly a year ago, he was arrested for a string of burglaries of downtown businesses. After making bail, he failed to make his next court appearance.