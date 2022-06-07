Grass Valley Man The Other Driver In Fatal Crash

The identity of the driver of the car with the passenger who was killed in a weekend crash on Highway 20 last weekend has been released. And he’s from Grass Valley. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 34-year-old Travis Reynaga was unable to negotiate a curve, while driving at a high rate of speed, near Chalk Bluff Road, colliding with a truck and trailer that was hauling some sheep. That killed a 37-year-old woman from the Sacramento area. Her name has still not been released. Meanwhile, he says Reynaga is still dealing with major injuries…

Bice says it’s unknown if Reynaga was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs…

Bice says the crash investigation may also eventually be turned over to the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges against Reynaga. The occupants of the truck were from Live Oak. The sheep were not harmed. But there was major injuries to the driver, moderate injuries to his wife, and minor injuries to a third passenger.