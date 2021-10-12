< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man Walks Away From Fatal Crash

Posted: Oct. 12, 2021 12:52 PM PDT

A Grass Valley driver managed to avoid any significant injuries, after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash near Beale Air Force Base early Tuesday morning. CHP Officer Brian Danielson says a 29-year-old Yuba City man was reported to be passing other vehicles, with his car, at 65 to 70 miles an hour, on Hammonton-Smartsville Road, just east of the Doolittle Gate…

click to listen to Officer Danielson

Danielson says the car caught fire and the Yuba City man was trapped inside and suffered fatal injuries. But he says the driver of the Clark Pest Control pickup, 53-year-old Darrell Drivon, walked away from the crash…

click to listen to Officer Danielson

The name of the Yuba City man has not been released yet. The collision closed that stretch of Hammonton-Smartsville Road for over two and a half hours.

