Grass Valley Man Walks Away From Fatal Crash

A Grass Valley driver managed to avoid any significant injuries, after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash near Beale Air Force Base early Tuesday morning. CHP Officer Brian Danielson says a 29-year-old Yuba City man was reported to be passing other vehicles, with his car, at 65 to 70 miles an hour, on Hammonton-Smartsville Road, just east of the Doolittle Gate…

Danielson says the car caught fire and the Yuba City man was trapped inside and suffered fatal injuries. But he says the driver of the Clark Pest Control pickup, 53-year-old Darrell Drivon, walked away from the crash…

The name of the Yuba City man has not been released yet. The collision closed that stretch of Hammonton-Smartsville Road for over two and a half hours.