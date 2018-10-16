< Back to All News

Grass Valley Man With Long Crime History Arrested

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 6:18 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man with an extensive arrest history with law enforcement agencies in Nevada County has been taken into custody yet again. Sheriff Keith Royal says the latest incident involving 37-year-old Michael Gordon occurred Monday afternoon. He says a Rough and Ready resident called his department, complaining about a suspicious pickup parked on her property, on Grub Creek Drive…

Royal says deputies woke Gordon up and found three-tenths of a gram of methamphetamine and burglary tools. There was also a felony warrant out, from another unknown county, for his arrest. Royal did not know what the warrant was for. Meanwhille, he says Gordon’s criminal history, also including with Grass Valley Police, goes back as far as the early 2000’s…

Royal also stressed the importance of residents reporting suspicious vehicles to authorities, to reduce the possibility of becoming a victim of a crime.

