Grass Valley Massage Business Shut Down

Health and certification violations have closed down a Grass Valley Massage business. Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says at Crystal Massage, on Sutton Way, violations were found during a random inspection, as part of the permit renewal process…

Other violations include providing false information on the renewal application. Also, the failure to conduct pre-massage patient safety protocols, where patients must fill out forms about any medical issues that might prevent them from getting a massage. Matteoni says no sexual activity has been uncovered at any of these establishments…

Crystal Massage is appealing the revocation and a hearing will be held. It’s been open for about two years. Grass Valley passed an ordinance in March of 2016, which requires massage parlors to get permits. It was the result of a new state law that no longer prevents local regulations. Prior to its passage, police say they’d received a number of complaints, including skill and sanitation concerns, as well as possible human trafficking. Matteoni says no complaints were received about this business.