Grass Valley Mayor Wants to Reopen Pot Discussions

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 7:07 AM PST

Grass Valley’s mayor says she’s open to the idea of cannabis sales inside city limits, although that doesn’t mean a marijuana dispensary in the downtown area. Lisa Swarthout says she proposed the idea when she was mayor in 2010, but was shot down by the City Council in a 4-1 vote…

The city ultimately decided to stay out of the cannabis issue, even after recreational marijuana use became legal in the state, although a council subcommittee held workshops and meetings in 2016…

The City Council meets tonight, but there is nothing about marijuana on the agenda.

