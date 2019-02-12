Grass Valley Mayor Wants to Reopen Pot Discussions

Grass Valley’s mayor says she’s open to the idea of cannabis sales inside city limits, although that doesn’t mean a marijuana dispensary in the downtown area. Lisa Swarthout says she proposed the idea when she was mayor in 2010, but was shot down by the City Council in a 4-1 vote…

The city ultimately decided to stay out of the cannabis issue, even after recreational marijuana use became legal in the state, although a council subcommittee held workshops and meetings in 2016…

The City Council meets tonight, but there is nothing about marijuana on the agenda.

