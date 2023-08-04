Grass Valley Motorcyclist Arrested After Pursuit

A Grass Valley man who is well known to area law enforcement has been arrested again. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 32-year-old Michael Norton had originally been stopped, early Friday, on his motorcycle, on Highway 49, in the north part of Placer County, by sheriff’s deputies there. The deputies wanted to question him about a home burglary that had been reported in the area. But, instead, he sped off in a northbound direction toward the south part of Nevada County…

Bice says speeds at times reached 100 miles an hour before Norton was taken into custody at an unspecified location on 174. In addition to felony evasion, Norton was also charged with drug possession…

Bice had no details on Norton’s prior criminal history.