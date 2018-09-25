Grass Valley Motorcyclist Crashes Into Car

A Grass Valley man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49, north of Nevada City, early Tuesday afternoon. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says 26-year-old Brian Richardson was northbound, near Rush Creek, going into the canyon…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says Richardson broadsided the driver of the car, 59-year-old Lynn Donaldson of Nevada City, and suffered moderate injuries, including a possible fracture…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says Donaldson was not injured.