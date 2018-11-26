Grass Valley Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

A Grass Valley man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 26-year-old Brandon Warren was driving his motorcycle too fast on Duggan Road near Mathis Way, in the south county. The driver of an SUV, 40-year-old Jessica Boucher of Nevada City, was turning off Mathis Way…

Steele says Boucher was not injured and could not have avoided getting struck, due to how fast Warren was going…

Warren was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries to his legs.