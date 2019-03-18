< Back to All News

Grass Valley Neighborhood Organizing Fire Plan

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 6:56 AM PDT

A neighborhood in Grass Valley is the first within city limits to begin working together to prepare for a potential wildfire. The Washington/Hill Neighborhood Fire Coalition held its third meeting Sunday evening, but began talking about preparing for the upcoming fire season in December. The movement spearheaded by a young couple with a newborn, started as a result of the Camp Fire. Kate says she is impressed by the reaction of the neighborhood.*

The neighborhood is not an official FireWise Community, but is taking steps to prepare for a wildfire regardless of the certification. That may come down the road, but for now the residents want to improve the chance of surviving a fire.*

Evacutaion planning involves route identifications and preparations as well as deciding where to go.*

This is not the first time the neighborhood has joined forces to clear fire hazards. The neighborhood includes a wooded area that was hit hard by the bark beetle two years ago killing dozens of mature pine trees which needed to be removed because of fire danger. The group is planning a neighborhood cleanup event on May 4th as part of a larger event.

