Grass Valley/Nevada City Cultural District Rollout

An overflow crowd at the Rood Center for the launch of the Grass Valley/Nevada City Cultural District. The mayors and city managers of both cities along with leadership from the Nevada County Arts Council praised the work of those responsible for achieving the prestigious designation from the California Arts Council.*

Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser referring to Nevada County Arts Council, Executive Director, Eliza Tudor and other members of the development team. Tudor presenting the Cultural District to local politicians, business owners, and artists from both cities and the surrounding area.

The theme of the evening was collaboration. Strawser referred to a conversation with a member of the selection committee from southern California reminding the audience that a strength can also be a weakness. First he praised the District for its large number of artistic assets, then….*

The City of Truckee also receiving a Cultural District Designation- Nevada County the only county to get two of the fourteen designations awarded statewide. For more information about the Cultural Districts visit nevadacountyarts.org.