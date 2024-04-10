Grass Valley Nevada City Go 100-Percent Renewable

After officially joining Pioneer Community Energy in January, Grass Valley and Nevada City have now decided to opt up to 100-percent renewable energy for their municipal operations. The standard product they started out with already had 40-percent. But Nevada City City Manager Sean Grayson says Green 100 provides the benefit of choosing electricity with little or no greenhouse gas emissions…

Both towns also have Councilmembers on Pioneer’s Board of Directors…

Both city managers also state that the option gives them resources to meet state-mandated carbon reduction requirements. Pioneer says it’s the only electricity provider in the region that offers this option for residents and businesses. It says renewable resources used for their Green 100 product may include geothermal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biomass energy production.