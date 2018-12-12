Grass Valley-Nevada City Good Retirement Destination

With our high senior population, it may not surprise that Nevada County is an attractive place for retirees. But now we’ve been singled out in the sixth edition of “America’s 100 Best Places to Retire”, a comprehensive guidebook put out by a publishing firm in Texas. “Where to Retire” editor, Annette Fuller, says no specific ranking is given for each area. But she says Grass Valley-Nevada City is the only area in California that made the list. She says weather is always an attractive amenity in the rankings…

Fuller says the county’s proximity to Lake Tahoe is also a plus. Access to good education opportunities is another important factor. Also, to culture…

Fuller says even our housing prices look good, at an average of 410-thousand dollars, compared to the Bay Area and Los Angeles. Appealing downtowns is also among the notable criteria.