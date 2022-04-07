< Back to All News

Grass Valley Never Lifted Conservation Mandate

Posted: Apr. 7, 2022 12:57 AM PDT

While the Nevada Irrigation District is getting ready to reimpose mandatory conservation measures, Grass Valley never lifted its requirement. City Manager Tim Kiser says even the very wet and snowy start of the winter didn’t convince the City Council to reconsider its 20-percent requirement in late June of last year…

And Kiser says more restrictions are expected through the state, as the year progresses, although to what degree is not clear at this time. But unlike surrounding jurisdictions, Grass Valley customers aren’t banned from residential watering on certain days…

Other restrictions are familiar ones, including watering at night or in the early morning and using a hose with a shutoff nozzle when washing a vehicle. Kiser says the city is also trying to do its part. That includes avoiding watering recreation fields, unless they are active. They also recently installed artificial turf for a soccer field.

