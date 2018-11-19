< Back to All News

Memorial Park Facilities Officially Open

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 6:05 AM PST

Its been the works for a while, but the pickleball courts in Memorial Park in Grass Valley are officially open. Saturday morning Mayor Howard Levine led the ribbon cutting ceremony acknolwedging it took some work to get the controversial project done.

Listen to Howard Levine

Former Grass Valley  Parks and Recreation Director Sandy Jacobson says the courts meet immediate needs of Grass Valley.

Listen to Sandy Jacobson

The crowd cheered as the ribbon was cut.

Listen to Howard Levine

A new playground structure for children, complete with climbing apparatus and swings , was also dedicated as part of the events.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha