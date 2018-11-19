Memorial Park Facilities Officially Open

Its been the works for a while, but the pickleball courts in Memorial Park in Grass Valley are officially open. Saturday morning Mayor Howard Levine led the ribbon cutting ceremony acknolwedging it took some work to get the controversial project done.

Former Grass Valley Parks and Recreation Director Sandy Jacobson says the courts meet immediate needs of Grass Valley.

The crowd cheered as the ribbon was cut.

A new playground structure for children, complete with climbing apparatus and swings , was also dedicated as part of the events.