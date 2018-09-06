< Back to All News

Grass Valley Pair Linked To Stolen Gem Rocks

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 12:47 PM PDT

Two Grass Valley residents have been arrested on a number of burglary, drug, and weapons charges. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says that includes an unsolved commercial burglary in the Loma Rica Business Park in Nevada City, where gem rocks used to make gemstones were taken. He says the suspects were flagged, when they tried to sell the unusual and very valuable items to a suspicious business owner…

Royal says that led to the identification of the suspects as 36-year-old Joseph Brock and 34-year-old Terry Harkins. A search warrant was served at a home on Vista Drive…

Royal says items from a number of other burglaries were also found, including some air conditioning units from an area business. Brock, an ex-felon, was arrested at the home. Harkins was located not far away and was pulled over in her vehicle. At that location, they also found medications not lawfully prescribed to her.

