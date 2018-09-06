< Back to All News

Grass Valley Park Needs Meeting Tonight

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 12:25 AM PDT

How to spend the Grass Valley sales tax increase on parks is the topic of a special meeting at City Hall this evening. Measure “E”, passed by voters in June, repealed a half-percent sales and use tax, that was set to expire, with an ongoing one-percent tax. It’s projected to raise five-point-four million dollars a year for parks, police, and fire services. Mayor Howard Levine says the Planning Commission is holding the first of what will be a series of meetings that will take public suggestions about the parks…

Levine says the focus will be on improving existing parks. He says one possible option is swimming facilities at Memorial Park…

Levine says other possible options are also being explored with outside parks and recreation jurisdictions, without being more specific. He says a timeline for projects has not been established yet, which would ultimately be approved by the City Council. Tonight’s special Planning Commission meeting starts at 6 at Grass Valley City Hall. The Commission makes recommendations to the Council.

