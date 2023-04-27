< Back to All News

Grass Valley Participates In Homeless Housing Project

Posted: Apr. 27, 2023 12:27 AM PDT

Hoping to find more housing for local residents with chronic homelessness, Grass Valley will be a co-grant applicant with Hospitality House. The City Council approved a resolution at its Tuesday night meeting. The project would feature 20 to 40 studio apartments on a county-owned parcel on Old Tunnel Road, which is already home to the recently-opened Brunswick Commons. And, speaking to the Council, Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto said it would likely be the third and last round of available money from the state’s Homekey Program…

Baglietto also mentioned that the federal Housing Choice Voucher Program would be used…

Meanwhile, an Assembly committee has approved legislation to accelerate the program, which would offer housing search assistance, landlord incentives, and deposit resources to help very low-income individuals find and secure rental units. The program model will provide 24/7 on-site monitoring through a live-in property manager. There will also be wrap-around case management services from Hospitality House.

