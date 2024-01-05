< Back to All News

Grass Valley PD Unique In Being Fully Staffed

Posted: Jan. 5, 2024 3:14 PM PST

Appearing on a recent On the Town, the two top officials for the Grass Valley Police Department shared some good news. Chief Alex Gammlegard said for the first time in quite a while the Department is fully staffed. In fact, the City Council actually approved an over-staffing of one officer…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

And Deputy Chief Steve Johnson said it’s been an increasingly competitive situation for departments looking to fill chronic vacancies. So they’ve been trying to hire and retain more locally…

click to listen to Deputy Chief Johnson

Meanwhile, Johnson also described 2023 as a fairly typical year for crime and overall calls for service. But Gammelgard also noted that officers have been responding to less questionable activity on Mill Street since it’s become an upgraded Plaza…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

Gammelgard also mentioned that recent improvements funded by Measure E have also resulted in more active public spaces at Memorial Park. And he says that means more eyes and ears for any possible illegal behavior that, in turn, has reduced calls for service from police.

