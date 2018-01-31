Grass Valley Phone Interruptions Update

Grass Valley is continuing to update its phone system and is getting closer to completing it. But it has also meant some service disruptions. Finance Director Andy Heath says 7 main lines have been working, with occasional glitches. But you still may not be able to use other numbers, especially to individual staff members…

click to listen to Andy Heath

Heath estimates the aging phone system is about 10 to 15 years old….

click to listen to Andy Heath

You can go to the Grass Valley web site to find the specific numbers you can still call. Heath says he expects the new phone system to be completely up and running in the next few days.