< Back to All News

Grass Valley Phone Interruptions Update

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 4:00 PM PST

Grass Valley is continuing to update its phone system and is getting closer to completing it. But it has also meant some service disruptions. Finance Director Andy Heath says 7 main lines have been working, with occasional glitches. But you still may not be able to use other numbers, especially to individual staff members…

click to listen to Andy Heath

Heath estimates the aging phone system is about 10 to 15 years old….

click to listen to Andy Heath

You can go to the Grass Valley web site to find the specific numbers you can still call. Heath says he expects the new phone system to be completely up and running in the next few days.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha