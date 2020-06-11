< Back to All News

Grass Valley Police Bans Carotid Control Hold

Posted: Jun. 11, 2020 12:12 PM PDT

The Grass Valley Police Department is the latest to ban the controversial carotid control hold…

Listen to Alex Gammelgard 1

Chief Alex Gammelgard says there is an exception, and that is if there is immediate and necessary defense of human life

Listen to Alex Gammelgard 2

Several police departments have banned the practice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this month. Governor Newsom has also directed police academies to discontinuing training officers on that technique. Nevada City Police have made a similar move. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department has not made that announcement yet. Gammelgard describes the carotid control hold as a martial-arts type move which can momentarily render someone unconscious in order to take them into custody.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha