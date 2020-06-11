Grass Valley Police Bans Carotid Control Hold

The Grass Valley Police Department is the latest to ban the controversial carotid control hold…

Chief Alex Gammelgard says there is an exception, and that is if there is immediate and necessary defense of human life

Several police departments have banned the practice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this month. Governor Newsom has also directed police academies to discontinuing training officers on that technique. Nevada City Police have made a similar move. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department has not made that announcement yet. Gammelgard describes the carotid control hold as a martial-arts type move which can momentarily render someone unconscious in order to take them into custody.

