Grass Valley Police Capt Back From FBI Academy

Posted: Jan. 21, 2020 12:22 AM PST

Grass Valley Police Captain Steve Johnson is back on the job, after completing an, at times, grueling 10-week program at the FBI National Academy. It took place at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia, for the last three months of last year. It’s an invitation-only course for law enforcement officers around the world who’ve demonstrated leadership at the local level. Speaking to Jon Katis during “On the Town”, Johnson says one class he chose on domestic terrorism was particularly helpful…

click to listen to Captain Johnson

The program also offers rigorous coursework on intelligence theory, management science, law, and behavioral science. But Johnson says another huge benefit is the networking…

click to listen to Captain Johnson

Johnson also says he’s probably in the best shape in his life, thanks to two hours of physical training each day. The FBI also fully funds travel, lodging, and program expenses.

