Grass Valley Police Concerned About K9 Bill

Posted: Feb. 14, 2023 2:27 PM PST

A bill that would prohibit K9’s from participating in arrests, apprehensions, and crowd control, or any activities involving possible biting, is getting some push back from law enforcement. That includes the Grass Valley Police Department. Their program was established nearly five years ago. Chief Alex Gammelgard says it would take away an effective tool that helps protect officer safety…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

But the authors of the legislation, introduced in the State Senate, say K9’s have been a mainstay in America’s history of racial bias and violence against Black Americans and other people of color. They cited harmful injuries inflicted on minorities for minor infractions…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

The bill would not prevent using K9’s for search and rescue and explosives and narcotics detection, that do not involve the possibility of biting.

