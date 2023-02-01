< Back to All News

Grass Valley Police Condemn Memphis Officers

Posted: Jan. 31, 2023 5:03 PM PST

The Memphis Police Officers linked to the death of Tyre Nichols are also receiving harsh words from the Grass Valley Police Department. In a statement posted on Facebook, it says the officers have rightly been fired and criminally charged. Chief Alex Gammelgard says it’s yet another disgrace to the law enforcement profession…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

But Gammelgard says this doesn’t mean the Department isn’t committed to doing more each day to improve, learn, and reflect on how to do better. That includes more vigilant background checks of officer applicants…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

Five Memphis officers have been charged with murder. Two others have also been relieved of duty. And three members of that city’s fire department have also been fired, for allegedly failing to provide an adequate medical assessment of Nichols.

