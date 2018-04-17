GV Police Helping Reduce Opioid Overdoses

The Grass Valley Police Department has been at the forefront of helping prevent opioid overdoses. Police Lieutenant Dan Kimbrough says they were one of the first departments in the state to have patrol staff and detectives trained to use Naloxone, or for about a year…

click to listen to Lt Kimbrough

Naloxone blocks the receptors in the human brain sensing an opioid, such as hydrocone, vicodin, or oxycontin. One of the most common illegal opiates is heroin….

click to listen to Lt Kimbrough

Opioids are drugs used to reduce pain that a person might have, due to an injury or medical procedure. The most common issue with opioid overdoses is that the respiratory system fails. Those who are administered Naloxone can then be offered other options to mitigate potential future overdoses, by evaluating and obtaining available services. Auburn Police just started carrying Naloxone last week. Patrol officers from the Nevada City Police and Nevada County Sheriff’s Departments are currently not carrying it.