< Back to All News

GV Police Helping Reduce Opioid Overdoses

Posted: Apr. 17, 2018 12:26 AM PDT

The Grass Valley Police Department has been at the forefront of helping prevent opioid overdoses. Police Lieutenant Dan Kimbrough says they were one of the first departments in the state to have patrol staff and detectives trained to use Naloxone, or for about a year…

click to listen to Lt Kimbrough

Naloxone blocks the receptors in the human brain sensing an opioid, such as hydrocone, vicodin, or oxycontin. One of the most common illegal opiates is heroin….

click to listen to Lt Kimbrough

Opioids are drugs used to reduce pain that a person might have, due to an injury or medical procedure. The most common issue with opioid overdoses is that the respiratory system fails. Those who are administered Naloxone can then be offered other options to mitigate potential future overdoses, by evaluating and obtaining available services. Auburn Police just started carrying Naloxone last week. Patrol officers from the Nevada City Police and Nevada County Sheriff’s Departments are currently not carrying it.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha