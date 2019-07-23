< Back to All News

Grass Valley Police Obtain More Accurate Radar

Posted: Jul. 23, 2019 12:53 PM PDT

Grass Valley Police now have a much more accurate tool for catching speeders. Police Captain Steve Johnson says they recently received state funding for a hand-held device known as LIDAR, which stands for “Light Detection and Ranging”. He says the traditional radar that they’ll still be using is not as precise…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

Johnson says the one LIDAR device is being deployed by six officers who are currently trained to use it, when staffing is available. And while the schedule is random, it will typically be used in areas where there is a high traffic volume, especially during weekday morning and afternoon commutes…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

Johnson says the most complaints about speeding are near schools, where LIDAR will also be used frequently when classes resume in August. He says more LIDAR’s may be sought in the future, depending on funding availability and effectiveness.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha