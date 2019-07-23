Grass Valley Police Obtain More Accurate Radar

Grass Valley Police now have a much more accurate tool for catching speeders. Police Captain Steve Johnson says they recently received state funding for a hand-held device known as LIDAR, which stands for “Light Detection and Ranging”. He says the traditional radar that they’ll still be using is not as precise…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

Johnson says the one LIDAR device is being deployed by six officers who are currently trained to use it, when staffing is available. And while the schedule is random, it will typically be used in areas where there is a high traffic volume, especially during weekday morning and afternoon commutes…

click to listen to Capt Johnson

Johnson says the most complaints about speeding are near schools, where LIDAR will also be used frequently when classes resume in August. He says more LIDAR’s may be sought in the future, depending on funding availability and effectiveness.