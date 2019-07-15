< Back to All News

Grass Valley Police Purchasing Fire Gear

Posted: Jul. 15, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

It might not occur to you that there are occasions where police officers could use fire gear. It didn’t occur to Grass Valley police either until they assisted with the Camp Fire in Paradise last year, and now G-V-P-D Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says they’ve ordered some…

Grass Valley officers were not directly near the flames when they assisted with evacuations, but there were embers falling everywhere. Matteoni says they are in the process of getting officers fitted now…

Matteoni says the outfits aren’t cheap. It will run the department about 16-thousand dollars, but he says it’s well worth it.

