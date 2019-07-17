Grass Valley Police Remembers Officer

Police officers in Grass Valley weer shocked to discover one of their former officers apparently died in his sleep Tuesday morning. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says Officer Cameron Landon grew up in Grass Valley, served in the military, and then returned to his community to begin a career in law enforcement- first as a correctional officer with the Sheriff’s Department and then with Grass Valley.

Gammelgard says Landon was a well respected officer and well liked by his peers adn the community. Prior to becoming Chief, Gammelgard worked with Landon several times on the streets of Grass Valley.

The Roseville Police Department will be the official law enforcement agency responsible for end of watch services, but Gammelgard says Grass Valley will be present to support Landon’s family.

36 year old Officer Landon was found deceased in his bed Tuesday morning. He leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages two and four.

Details surrounding Officer Landon’s cause of death and funeral plans have not been relesed.

The Roseville Police Officer’s Association is opening a memorial bank account for the family of Cameron Landon. People looking to donate can go online to rosevillepolice.org, go to the Sacramento Bank of Commerce in Roseville, or mail a check directly to the Roseville Police Officer’s Association.