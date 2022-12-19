Grass Valley Police Urge Pedestrian Safety

This time of year there is an increase in pedestrian traffic, as holiday shoppers visit stores and eating establishments. And that increases the potential for more accidents, especially with it getting dark earlier this time of year. Grass Valley Police Captain Joe Matteoni says they get a lot of calls from people concerned about inattentive drivers, many of whom go well over the speed limit…

Matteoni says officers have been monitoring crosswalks more often in the downtown area…

Matteoni didn’t have any specific numbers of vehicle versus vehicle collisions or vehicle versus pedestrian accidents. He says the biggest areas of concern are East and West Main Streets. He says enforcement has mostly involved warnings and educating people about the rules of the road.